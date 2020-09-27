One Person Dead After Argument Leads to Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A 25 year old Illinois man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Kenosha.



The shooting happened around 1:40 AM in the parking lot of an establishment near 49th St and 8th Avenue.

Police say that 40-50 people had gathered there and that an argument led up to the shooting.

Officers found the man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound moments after hearing shots fired. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



No other details have been released.