One Person Dead After Argument Leads to Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A 25 year old Illinois man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Kenosha.
The shooting happened around 1:40 AM in the parking lot of an establishment near 49th St and 8th Avenue.
Police say that 40-50 people had gathered there and that an argument led up to the shooting.
Officers found the man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound moments after hearing shots fired. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No other details have been released.