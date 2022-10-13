AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

One Person Dead in Early Thursday Shooting in Kenosha

October 13, 2022 9:08AM CDT
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an early morning homicide Thursday.

It happened in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue around 2 AM.

A 40 year man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say this was not a random act and are continuing to investigate.

The victim has not been identified.

No suspects are in custody.

If you have any information on the case contact Kenosha Police.

