One Person Dead in Semi vs Car Collision

Gurnee, IL (WLIP)—One person is dead after a fatal traffic collision on Tuesday.

It happened, at approximately 11:50 AM at Route 41 and Delany Road, where a semi-truck struck a Honda sedan after the Honda exited its turn lane and entered southbound traffic.

The 63-year-old female driver from Grayslake was extricated by the fire department and transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

he Gurnee Police Department and Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the circumstances of the crash.