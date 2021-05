A close-up of a gun, police badge, and handcuffs on a police officer's hip

One person is in custody after a shots fired incident in Kenosha Monday. It happened on 54th Street near 18th Avenue – police reports say that 911 callers reported that multiple people were firing guns around 2:15 PM. When officers arrived, a 17 year old male was arrested with a shotgun recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported.