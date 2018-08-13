One Year Later Still No Suspect in Dragaway Shooting

KENOSHA, WI–It’s been a year since the triple shooting at the Great Lakes Dragaway but there still has not been any arrests. The three men-all in their late 20’s or early 30’s, were killed at point blank range during an event at the venue last summer.

That same event was held again yesterday. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says they have no new leads in the case but they are still seeking the public’s help in finding the shooter.

All three of the victims were from Illinois and the attacked may have been coordinated to directly attack the three. At the time of the shooting the sheriff’s department said the shooting may have been gang related.

The shooter was reportedly an african-american male in his mid-20’s.