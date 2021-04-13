Organizers Make Tentative Plans For Summer Events

Crowded people hands up at a day time concert.

Planners for many of Kenosha’s summertime staples are working towards holding their events this year.

WLIP News has learned that at least some of the events canceled due to the pandemic last summer are tentatively happening this year.

That seemed to be confirmed by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian in a recent interview with WLIP’s Happenings Q and A.

The city has reportedly been approving requests by planners to use city parks and last week Kenosha County Public Health released their policies for small to large scale events.

Antaramian says that Kenosha’s vaccination rate is part of what makes that possible.

Still many events have yet to make official announcements as to whether they will happen this summer as planners work to balance health concerns, scheduling, and sponsorships.