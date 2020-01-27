Overdose Deaths Down in Kenosha

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—The number of overdose deaths in Kenosha declined last year. While the numbers have yet to be tallied, there were apparently around 30 OD deaths last year which is less than the 46 recorded the year before. 57 such deaths were recorded in 2017.

The majority of overdose deaths are still from opioids-including heroin and fentanyl, two drugs that are the center of an epidemic locally and around the county.

It’s unclear if the epidemic is lessening or if the drop is due to more people being brought back from the brink. During the decline, the drug Narcan has become more readily available and placed in each squad car for quicker application.