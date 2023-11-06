Overnight Armed Robbery Being Investigated Just South of the State Line

(Wadsworth, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they are investigating an overnight robbery. The incident took place just after 3:30 (this morning) at the Loves Travel/Truck Stop along Route 41. An offender walked into the business, displayed a weapon, stole money from the cash register and fled in a dark colored SUV. No one was injured in the heist. The suspect was described as a six-foot black male of average weight, possibly in his 40’s. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an American flag, camouflage pants, and boots. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-6-23)