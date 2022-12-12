OWI Charges Filed After Head On Crash Leaves Multiple People Injured

Photo Credit: Mt Pleasant Police

By Peter Serzant, WLIP News

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Multiple people were injured after a crash that happened in Mt Pleasant Saturday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Commerce Drive around 7:20 PM.

Mt Pleasant Police reported that a 23 year old driver was allegedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes before it collided with a westbound vehicle.

Occupants in both vehicles had to be extricated and suffered severe injuries.

The injuries are not thought to be life threatening. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

23 year old Dakota Vitrano of Racine is charged with 2nd offense OWI causing injury, three counts of recklessly endangering safety, one count of first degree reckless injury and bail jumping.

The crash remains under investigation.