Packers Announce Positive Covid Test

The Green Bay Packers have placed RB AJ Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The transaction was announced Monday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

A statement from the Green Bay Packers…

“The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today.