Packers, Bears Notch Big Wins

GREEN BAY, WI (AP)–Aaron Rodgers threw for 298 yards and finally connected with Jimmy Graham for a TD as the Packers blanked the Bills, 22-0. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen had 151 passing yards and accounted for three turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble late in the fourth quarter that stood on review. Green Bay is 2-1-1 following its first shutout since 2010. The Bills are 1-3.

CHICAGO, IL (AP)–Mitchell Trubisky threw a career-high six touchdown passes and the Bears earned their third straight win by crushing the Buccaneers, 48-10. Trubisky finished one TD pass shy of a franchise mark set by Sid Luckman against the Giants in 1943. The 3-1 Bears also racked up 483 yards versus the 2-2 Bucs, nearly matching their record of 488 in Luckman’s record-setting game.