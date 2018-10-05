Packers’ Randall Cobb ruled out against Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will be without at least one of their starting receivers Sunday at Detroit.

Randall Cobb has been ruled out, a hamstring injury sidelining him for the second consecutive week.

Davante Adams, who injured a calf at Wednesday’s practice, will practice Saturday, coach Mike McCarthy said, and is listed as questionable. Also questionable is Geronimo Allison, who suffered a concussion during last week’s victory over Buffalo and has not practiced this week.

Adams (28 receptions, 285 yards, three touchdowns), Allison (19 catches, 289 yards, two touchdowns) and Cobb (17 catches, 194 yards, one touchdown) represent 62.1 percent of the completions, 64.8 percent of the receiving yards and 85.7 percent of the passing touchdowns through the first four games.

“This is an important day,” coach Mike McCarthy said about Friday, a recovery-and-rehabilitation day under the team’s weekly format. “Usually by the end of today you have a pretty good idea how it’s going to shake out. Injuries are a part of the game. You have to be able to play through injuries in games, play through injuries in practice, play through injuries that you’re able to prepare for. That’s all part of your game plan.”

Behind those three receivers, the Packers have three rookies – Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J’Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown. Valdes-Scantling has the only two catches from that group.

Aaron Rodgers was removed from the injury report. He was full participation on Thursday — his first full-participation practice since suffering an injured left knee during the first half of the Week 1 victory over Chicago.

“It’s a step forward, definitely,” McCarthy said. “He took every rep (Thursday) in practice.”

Two starting defensive backs, cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Kentrell Brice, are questionable. Cornerback Kevin King, who missed the last two games with a groin injury, was full participation all week and was removed from the injury report.

