Packers say no fans at home games while virus rampant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers say any plans to have fans for home games this season are on indefinite hold due to high COVID-19 rates in the area.

Packers officials said fans won’t be admitted until there’s a notable improvement in hospitalizations, the community infection rate and positivity rate.

The Packers have played two of their eight home games already. They don’t have another one until Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wisconsin is one of nation’s worst hot spots for daily confirmed cases per capita. Coach Matt LaFleur is asking northern Wisconsin residents to wear masks and socially distance.