Packers Trade Montgomery; Clinton-Dix

GREEN BAY, WI–The Green Bay Packers have traded running back and kick returner Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens for a seventh-round draft choice.

Montgomery is moving on two days after fumbling a kickoff return with about two minutes left in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after being told by coaches to take a touchback if the kick went into the end zone. The turnover cost the Packers a chance to drive for a potential game-winning score.

The Washington Redskins have acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Green Bay for a fourth-round draft pick. Clinton-Dix can become a free agent after this season.