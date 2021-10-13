Pair Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder in Zion Stabbing

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion say two people have been charged, following a stabbing earlier this week. 46-year-old Rachel Hope and 42-year-old Teywain Rogers each face charges of attempted murder and two varying counts of aggravated battery in the Monday morning incident that left a 59-year-old woman in serious but stable condition. Police say the suspects had recently taken up residence with the victim, and lived on the second floor of her home…but they did not say what sparked the attack. Bond for both Hope and Rogers was set at 1-million-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-13-21)