Panel OKs public relations push on Wisconsin elections

MADISON, WI (AP)—State elections officials have hired an advertising firm to launch a public relations campaign to reassure voters that Wisconsin elections are secure.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted Tuesday to spend $260,000 to hire Madison-based KW2 to develop the campaign, which could include online content, videos, news releases and graphics.

The money will come from interest earned on a $7 million federal grant the state received in 2018 to bolster election security.

The commission made the move after KW2 presented a survey that showed nearly 70% of respondents were worried about one or more perceived threats to election security.