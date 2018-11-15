Parents Address Concerns to Bristol School Board

BRISTOL, WI–The Bristol School Board meeting went late last night as 150 people gathered to express their concerns about the school. Parents submitted a petition with nearly 200 signatures calling for the board to remove two Bristol School administrators.

Parents also expressed fears over student safety and what they say is a lack of communication from school officials. Letters from teachers exposed what they called a “climate of fear.” However there were a few speakers that offered support for the school’s administration.

The district may create a Parent Advisory Committee so that the two sides can move forward addressing the parents’ concerns including the district’s emergency policies, student supervision, and when access to the school building is available. District officials asked for patience as they work through the situation.