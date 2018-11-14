Parents Express Outrage Over Bristol District Respose

KENOSHA, WI–It could be a busy night at the Bristol School Board meeting this evening. A group of parents who want to remove the district’s leadership plan to attend the meeting tonight after what they say is the ignoring of formal complaints filed since the beginning of the school year.

About 50 people gathered last night as they try to disseminate their efforts to have their concerns heard. One of the main complaints is over the handling of the attack on a nine year old by a fellow student who allegedly used a razor.

The child’s mother says that the district did not contact her or the child’s father until well after the incident. The blaze left such a cut that nine stitches were needed to mend the wound.

The district says that an independent investigation was done into the incident which disputes the parents story.