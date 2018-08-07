Mt. Pleasant approves purchase agreements with four property owners in Foxconn Area

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. – The Village of Mount Pleasant Board voted Monday to approve purchase agreements with four property owners in the Foxconn Project Area that were previously plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against the Village. Those property owners will be dismissed as plaintiffs from the lawsuit.

“We are pleased to have reached agreement with four of the property owners that were previously plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the Village,” said Alan Marcuvitz, an attorney for the Village of Mount Pleasant. “Because the Village was able to reach voluntary agreements with the property owners for the sale of their property, those individuals will be dismissed as plaintiffs from the lawsuit.”

“As it has since the beginning of this process, the Village will continue to pursue all reasonable efforts to reach voluntary agreements with individual property owners to acquire the property needed for the Foxconn development. Tonight’s Village Board vote to approve purchase agreements with these four property owners is one more example of that commitment,” said Marcuvitz.

In addition, the Village Board voted to acquire land from several other property owners in the Foxconn Project Area. To date, the Village has acquired 100% of the land in the core of Area I, where the first phase of Foxconn’s manufacturing campus is being built, as well as 82% of the land in Areas I, II and III.

Demolition Contracts The Village Board also voted to award a $366,665 contract for demolition work to Guelig Waste Removal And Demolition LLC. Guelig Waste Removal, which was previously awarded two demolition contracts by the Village, submitted the only bid for this work. In keeping with the Village’s Wisconsin First commitment, all subcontractors on the awarded team are Wisconsin-based companies. Work associated with this contract will involve the demolition of buildings along County Highway H, from Highway 11 to County Highway KR.