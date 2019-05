KENOSHA, WI—The man convicted in the 1985 murder of a Bristol man will remain in prison-at least for the moment.

50 year old Eric Nelson had his parole put on hold until at least October at a hearing last week.

The family of Nelson’s victim-Joseph Vite-began a petition to keep Nelson in prison after he was transferred to a minimum security facility ahead of possibly being released.

More than 3,100 signatures were collected in that effort.