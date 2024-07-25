Parolee Arrested After High-Speed Chase and Crash in Stolen Vehicle

Waukegan, IL (WLIP)–A parolee was arrested last night after a high-speed chase in a stolen Chevrolet Avalanche ended with him crashing into a ditch.

It happened around Wednesday around 10:00 p.m., deputies reportedly attempted to stop William J. Neely, at a gas station in Waukegan, but he allegedly reversed into their squad car and fled.

After a pursuit through several roads, Neely’s tires were deflated by a spike strip near Route 45 and Stearns School Road, causing him to crash into a ditch in Lindenhurst.

Neely faces charges of aggravated fleeing, reckless driving, and a parole violation, while his passenger, Kristen M. Brennan, was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Both remain in custody.