Partisan Primary Election Set for August 13: In-Person Absentee Voting Begins Tuesday

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—The Wisconsin Partisan Primary Election is set for August 13, 2024.

In-person absentee voting will take place at the Kenosha Municipal Building starting today to August 9, with extended hours on July 31 and August 7.

Voters can request absentee ballots by mail, email, or online, with deadlines of August 8 for most voters and August 9 for military and indefinitely confined voters.

Acceptable photo IDs include a Wisconsin driver’s license, US passport, or military ID, among others.

Voters returning ballots by mail should allow ample time for delivery by August 13, while in-person returns are accepted at the City Clerk’s office.

For polling location updates, visit MyVote.WI.gov.