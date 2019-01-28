Patriots, Rams in Atlanta for pre-Super Bowl practice

ATLANTA (AP) — The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams have arrived in Atlanta, where they’ll practice this week before squaring off in the Super Bowl next Sunday in the NFL’s main event.

It’s New England’s third straight Super Bowl trip and fourth in five years — and the ninth overall in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

The Patriots, who beat the then-St. Louis Rams for their first title after the 2001 season, are looking to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the sixth time, which would tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in the Super Bowl era.

The NFC champion Rams are back in the city where they won their only Super Bowl title in the 1999 season, when they beat Tennessee.

