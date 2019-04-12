Patrol Cops Mean Lower Crime Rate

KENOSHA, WI—The city of Kenosha is seeing benefits from increased patrols in traditionally troubled areas of the city.

According to new numbers released from the Kenosha Police Department, 26% fewer calls came into police in 2018 compared to the year before in the areas where beat patrols have been added.

The city applied for funds from the Wisconsin DOJ to add beat cops to areas like Uptown Kenosha that have higher crime rate.

Those officers reported making more than 4,000 contacts with residents, 140 arrests, and the recovery of 15 guns.

Kenosha received a $100,000 grant from the state DOJ’s Beat Patrol Overtime Program to pay for the officer’s overtime.