Patton Officially Appointed As Kenosha Police Chief

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Patrick Patton is officially the new Kenosha Police Chief. He was formally appointed by the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission yesterday.

He will take over from Chief Eric Larsen, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Patton’s first official day in his new job will be January 1st.

Chief Patton said that he’s “…given my commitment to the Police and Fire Commission, Mayor and City Administrator to continue to build upon Chief Larsen’s efforts in engaging the community.”