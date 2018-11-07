Paul Ryan protege Steil wins mentor’s seat

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican attorney Bryan Steil (STY’-ill) has won outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Wisconsin congressional seat.

Steil is a Ryan protégé. He defeated Democratic ironworker Randy Bryce on Tuesday to earn the right to represent southeastern Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District for the next two years. His victory denies bragging rights for Wisconsin Democrats, who had targeted the seat after Ryan announced in April that he wouldn’t seek re-election.

Bryce nicknamed himself “Iron Stache,” a play on his vocation and his thick mustache. He generated $6 million in contributions.

Steil worked for Ryan for a year in Washington. Ryan endorsed him. A super PAC aligned with Ryan launched ads trumpeting Bryce’s nine arrests and branding Bryce a deadbeat for failing to pay child support.