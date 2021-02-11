Pedestrian Killed on Interstate Identified

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The name of the woman killed in the crash on I-94 Monday night has been released. 34-year-old Kristina Pacheco apparently exited her vehicle after rear-ending a semi near the 24-hundred block of I-94 around 7 PM.

Her vehicle was heavily damaged in the collision. She was struck by another vehicle headed southbound in the left lane while attempting to cross over to the median. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was said to be cooperative and no charges are expected to be filed. No other injuries were reported.