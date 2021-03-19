Peloton CEO Warning Comes After Machine Kills Child

Peloton CEO warns parents after machine kills child

In an email to Peloton customers Thursday, Peloton CEO John Foley referred to the death and pleaded with parents to keep children and pets away from the machines.

“While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved. There are no words to express the shock and sadness everyone at Peloton feels as a result of this terrible tragedy. Out of respect for the family and their privacy, we won’t be sharing any additional information.” Foley asked Peloton consumers to secure their exercise equipment by keeping children and pets away from the machines at all times and

by removing the safety keys from the machines when they are out of use.