Person Arrested in Connection to Murder

KENOSHA, WI–Investigators say they have a person of interest in custody in the murder of Jason Killips. The man was arrested in Milwaukee at 4:45 PM on Wednesday.

Police aren’t saying much about the suspect. Lt James Beller from KPD told WLIP News only that they believe the person to be involved in Killips’ death.

Authorities also say they’re looking for the victim’s stolen vehicle. It’s a 2017 Honda Accord with Wisconsin license plate 270-WRK. Beller says that if you see the stolen car, notify police immediately.

The victim is thought to be acquainted with the person in custody and they do not believe Killips’ murder was a random act of violence. Killips was found deceased in his apartment on Kenosha’s north side a week ago after police responded for a welfare check.

If you have any information on the case contact Kenosha Police.