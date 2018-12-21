Person Critical After Crash

(Kenosha, WI) Police in Kenosha are seeking a man who fled from a vehicle, after crashing it and leaving a passenger with serious injuries. The incident took place on Wednesday night just after 10:30 when police got a call about a crashed vehicle.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a passenger trapped inside, but the driver was nowhere to be found. That passenger was rescued from the vehicle and taken to Froedtert Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say it appears the vehicle was traveling north on Seventh Avenue at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control, and crashed into several trees and signs before finally coming to a stop. No arrest has been announced at this point.