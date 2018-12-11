Person in Custody in Connection to Deonte White Homicide

KENOSHA, WI–Charges are expected to be filed this week in the death of Zion man found dead in Kenosha. 27 year old Deonte White was found dead in alley on November 18th. His death was ruled a homicide.

Kenosha Police say one person is in custody in connection to the crime but the suspect’s name has not been released. The person is being held on a probation hold.

White was found in an alley between 25th and 26th avenues near 67th street. Police reports say that they responded to a shots fired report the night of the murder and took one person in custody at that time.