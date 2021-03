KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was seriously injured after a car vs bicycle crash Wednesday. It happened at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 60th Street when a motorist tried to turn north striking the bicyclist.

Both had been headed west on 60th before the accident occured. The bicyclist suffered upper body injuries while the driver was cited for failure to yield causing great bodily injury.

The driver was also cited for driving without insurance.