Person of Interest in Man’s Disappearance Waives Hearing on Separate Case

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man thought to be a person of interest in the disappearance of his ex’s new boyfriend has waived extradition to North Dakota on unrelated charges.

40 year old Zachariah Andersen apparently faces drug charges out of state and has waived the hearing to determine if he should be sent there to stand trial. Andersen is charged with stalking Rosalio Gutierrez Jr who was dating his ex-girlfriend. He’s due in court on those charges early next year.

Gutierrez went missing from his apartment on May 17th and hasn’t been found. The investigation is said to be on-going but no new leads have been found.