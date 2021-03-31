Pfizer Says Vaccine 100% Effective In Kids Aged 12 To 15

Drugmaker Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is very effective in kids. Pfizer announced today that a phase three trial found its COVID-19 shot to be 100-percent effective in kids aged 12 to 15. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company plans to submit this new data on the vaccine to the FDA and other regulators “as soon as possible.” The hope is that children in that age group will be able to get vaccinated before the new school year starts.

Bourla said the new data comes from a clinical trial of over 22-hundred participants in the U.S. ages 12 to 15. He said the results showed the vaccine to be 100-percent effective and that the shot was well tolerated, with side effects consistent with those seen in adults. Pfizer also said the vaccine produced a “robust” antibody response in children, exceeding those recorded earlier in young participants.