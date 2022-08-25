Picnic in the Park is Saturday

SOMERS, WI (WLIP)–The rescheduled Picnic in the Park is tomorrow at Petrifying Springs Park just off of Highway A in Somers.

It was supposed to be held last weekend but was postponed due to weather.

The event will be filled with family-friendly activities including live music, interactive kids’ activities, fireworks, and concessions aimed to raise awareness and educate the public on the value of parks.

The festivities will come to an end with a fireworks show starting at dusk.

Parking and shuttle service will be available from surrounding parking lots, including Parkside Lots B and C in the “Rita Lot” .