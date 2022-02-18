Pierce Confirmed to County Board Despite Objections

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board has a new member with Dennis Pierce being confirmed to fill the vacant 5th District Seat.

However his confirmation was not without controversy since Pierce is running for the seat in a contested race.

While Chairman John O’Day attempted to hold the confirmation vote without discussion. Supervisor Zach Rodriguez objected.

Then, District 2 Supervisor Terry Rose was among those who raised an objection saying the board should let voters decide.

District 1 Supervisor William Grady and others disagreed, emphasizing the need for representation.

Pierce is running for that seat in April against Brian Thomas.

In the end, the Board’s Corporation Council advised that Chairman O’Day followed the county’s ordinance properly in appointing Pierce to the board and he was confirmed on a 13-8 vote.