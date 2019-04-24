Planetarium Renovation Underway

KENOSHA, WI—The improvements at Bradford’s Planetarium will take a year and a half to take shape.

Saved from the wrecking ball last year after a public outcry, the building is slated for numerous upgrades from new LED lighting to structure and ventilation improvements.

The facility was part of the building’s original use and was then inherited by the high school when it moved in. It fell into disuse and disrepair and was nearly forgotten when KUSD slated it for demolition.

However a passionate effort by local educators and leaders saved the building. The renovation should be completed by December 2020.

