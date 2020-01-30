Plea Deal Offered in Cheddar’s Shooting

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI–The defendants in the death of a 19 year old man have been offered a plea deal.

45 year old Shawn Amelio is charged in the shooting death of Kahled Alchaar in May of last year in the parking lot of a Kenosha restaurant. He is charged with second degree reckless homicide.

Amelio alleges that he and his daughter 19 year old Christina Amelio went to the parking lot to sell Alchaar marijuana.

They allege that he robbed them at gunpoint and fled their car.

Prosecutors say that Amelio claims he then got out of the car and fired towards Alchaar who was struck and died of his injuries.

Alchaar’s family disputes those claims.

The parties will be back in court next month.