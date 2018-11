PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–The Village of Pleasant Prairie has approved its 2019 budget. The Village Board approved the budget which raises the tax levy by 3.6%-or just shy of $423,000-based on new construction.

The 2018 municipal-wide revaluation added another $240 million to the Village resulting in a total 2018 value of about $3.6 billion.

The total additional value of $470 million will reduce the Village tax rate by about 7% from $4.60 to $4.28.