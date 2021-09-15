Pleasant Prairie Man Convicted in 2020 Racial Incident

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A Pleasant Prairie man was convicted of nearly striking a woman in a parking lot with his vehicle and using racial slurs against her last year.

79 year old Robert Carver was found guilty by a Kenosha County Judge after a bench trial yesterday (Tuesday).

According to two surveillance videos and witness testimony, Carver pointed his vehicle at an African-American woman in a store parking lot and accelerated toward her, stopping just in time. He also is said to have repeated a racial slur at her.

At that point the video showed Carver almost hitting a store employee before a male bystander pounded on his window. Carver claimed the bystander’s reaction seemed to be a carjacking attempt. He also denied using racist language.

He’ll be sentenced in November.