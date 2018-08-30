Pleasant Prairie Plant to Shut Down

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–ACCO Brands has announced the closing of a second Pleasant Prairie plant. The facility’s closure will affect about 54 employees. Most will be transferred to other area facilities while some will be moved elsewhere.

In their filing with the state, the company indicated that employees will receive 60 days notice if they are to be terminated. The Lake Zurich based company manufactures school supply products as well as office supplies and other consumer goods.

The closure is reportedly due to an issue with the company’s lease on the building. Officials indicate that they are searching for a new building to continue operations.