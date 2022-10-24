Pleasant Prairie Police Attempt to ID John Doe Found Nearly 3 Decades Ago

Facial reconstruction of 1993 John Doe. Facial reconstruction performed by Dr. Jane Wankmiller, Human Identification Analyst/Forensic Artist Missing Persons Coordination Unit, Biometrics and Identification Division, Michigan State Police.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police are trying to identify a man whose body was discovered nearly 30 years ago.

In August 1993 a body was found in the village in what police called an advanced state of decomposition.

In the course of testing on the remains a facial reconstruction was completed.

A DNA test done in 2018 revealed that the man was of Native American descent from the Menominee Tribe and was possibly from northern Wisconsin.

Investigators continue their work on the case in an effort to give the man his identity back.

If you have any interest in the case-contact Pleasant Prairie Police.