Pleasant Prairie Police Nab Two Alleged Drunk Wrong Way Drivers

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police were able to stop to separate wrong way drivers on Green Bay Road late Saturday night.

Officers were alerted to the first by a concerned citizen who reported that there was a southbound driver in the northbound lanes on Green Bay Road.

Officers were able to stop the driver south of Highway 165.

That person was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Police say the driver told them he was “unaware” that he was headed the wrong way.

During that first investigation several people reported to police that there was another vehicle going the wrong way in the northbound lanes.

This time officers deployed spike strips to slow the vehicle which then stopped north of Highway ML.

That driver was also arrested on OWI charges.

No injuries were reported in either incident.