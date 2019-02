Pleasant Prairie officials will be holding an informational session aimed at training the average citizen about what to do in an active shooter situation. It’ll be held in the Auditorium at the Village Hall this Saturday at 10 AM. Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that the session is a valuable public service.

The session is open to young adults and older. You can find more information and find out how to register by clicking here