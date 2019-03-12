Podcast: Lenny Interviews Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian Listen as Lenny interviews Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian about issues surrounding the city. (from 3/12/19) https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/031219-LENNY-ANTARAMIAN.mp3 IF PLAYER DOESN’T LOAD, REFRESH THE PAGE SHARE RELATED CONTENT City Moves Forward With Downtown Vision Plan WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 3/12/19 Green Bay Packers reportedly Make Big Defensive Free Agent Signings WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/12/19 Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Review finds 24 suspected voter fraud cases