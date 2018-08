Listen as WLIP’s Pete and Tom interview Brittany Jacobs, whose Facebook post exposed alleged unsanitary conditions at her former employer. After notching about 2,500 shares the employer responded and alleged Brittany was a disgruntled employee who stole money. Brittany answers those allegations and gives more context to her original post. (from 8/27/18)

