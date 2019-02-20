Podcast: Meredith Jumisko with Weekend Fun!

Listen as Meredith Jumisko from the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau lists off all the great weekend events in the Kenosha area. (from 2/20/19)

 

 

 

