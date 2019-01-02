Polar Bear Plunge Canceled

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha’s Polar Bear Plunge was canceled for a second straight year. Organizers decided to call off the annual event due to dangerous conditions in Lake Michigan, including high waves and strong undercurrents.

The National Weather Service Tuesday reported strong winds from the northeast, and water temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. Despite the conditions a few brave souls still plunged into the lake.

In Racine, the annual Splash and Dash went on as planned with about 100 participants.

Last year cold weather also canceled the Polar Bear Plunge and in the intervening year a new emphasis has been placed on water safety after a slew of drownings last summer, and the placement of new water safety measures along the shoreline.