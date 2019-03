KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police say a two year old child is dead after being reported as unresponsive Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Lincoln Road just before 7 PM. That’s where they found the unresponsive child.

Life saving measures were unsuccessful. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

There is no further information at this time.