Police: 3 Killed In Shooting At St. Louis High School

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police say three people are dead after a shooting a high school Monday morning.

Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included an adult, a girl and the shooter.

The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety.

Within minutes, the school was surrounded by dozens of police vehicles.